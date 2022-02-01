Campaigners warn Government Camhs redress scheme must be 'done correctly'

The false promises made to CervicalCheck survivors cannot be repeated with the families of those impacted by failings in the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs), a leading campaigner has said.

Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, has said the Government has a "poor track record" in coming up with mechanisms that offer a real alternative to court.

The Taoiseach last week pledged that an empathetic and “non-adversarial” mechanism would be developed to compensate victims of the Camhs scandal in the south Kerry region.

The damning review found clear evidence that 46 children suffered significant harm, and that 227 who were being treated by a junior doctor in the service had been exposed to the risk of significant harm through the doctor's diagnosis and treatment of them.

Micheál Martin said he has had preliminary discussions with the Attorney General in the wake of the damning report and said what happened was wrong and shouldn’t have happened.

“That could involve a mediated approach or a mediation mechanism but we will look at a range of mechanisms to achieve that in the most efficient, effective, and empathetic manner possible,” he said.

It is understood that many of the families are already examining their options in relation to what legal action they may take following the publication of the report which found that children and teenagers who attended mental health services were prescribed inappropriate medication.

Responding, Mr Teap said that, as Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar had promised that none of the women impacted by the misreading of smear slides would have to go to court.

Campaigners had voiced significant concerns around the CerivicalCheck tribunal before it was established claiming it was not fit for purpose and said families would have no choice but to continue with High Court actions.

To date, just 17 cases have been brought to the CervicalCheck tribunal, but 336 people are pursuing the Government through the High Court. Reacting to the Taoiseach's comments, Mr Teap said: "We were told by a sitting Taoiseach that no woman would have to go to court.

When it comes to in a non-adversarial approach, the Government has a poor track record in getting this set up and established.

"They need to give it the appropriate amount of thought and make sure it's done correctly because he would be the second Taoiseach to say such words."

He warned that a similar tribunal cannot be established for the families of those impacted by the issues in south Kerry Camhs.

"When it comes to failures in healthcare no one wants to see anybody being ripped apart trying to get through a process you know, we need to look after everybody really," he said.