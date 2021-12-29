State Papers: Geldof's own description of 'colourful character' ruled him out of Nobel nomination

A self-appraisal by Live Aid promoter and Boomtown Rats lead singer, Bob Geldof of his own colourful character ruined his chances of a nomination for the second year in a row by the Irish Government for the Noble Peace Prize.

State files show the then Taoiseach, Garret FitzGerald, was considering nominating the singer and third world campaigner for the prestigious peace prize for a second time in 1987 because he felt Geldof had narrowly missed out the previous year when it was won by the writer, Elie Wiesel.

Mr Fitzgerald wrote to the Tánaiste and Labour leader, Dick Spring about wanting the two party leaders to jointly nominate the musician for the 1987 Nobel Peace Prize “as a further mark of recognition for his sustained efforts” on famine relief in Africa.

Geldof had received worldwide acclaim for his role with another singer, Midge Ure, in raising vast sums of money in famine relief with his Band Aid and Live Aid initiatives culminating in historic concerts in London and Philadelphia in the summer of 1985.

However, Irish officials sought the advice of diplomats with insight into how the judging panel for the Nobel prizes might be thinking including the Irish ambassador to Denmark who also covered Norway — where the Nobel committee was based.

The ambassador, Liam Rigney, offered his own opinion that Geldof might not have won the prize in 1986 due to the “age and general background” of the opinionated frontman.

Mr Rigney reported that Geldof had during an interview on Norwegian TV provided support for such “speculations”.

The ambassador explained:

“Mr Geldof was asked why he felt he had not been successful (in winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986), he replied, in his usual forthright manner, that perhaps the Committee regarded him as too young and in view of his track record the type of person whose lifestyle may in the future involve him in incidents which would not be regarded as in keeping with a Nobel Prize winner.”

Mr Rigney added: “I feel one cannot discount Mr Geldof’s own remarks and I suspect they may lie somewhere near the truth.”

On consideration, the ambassador said he would be “very slow” to recommend that Geldof should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second year in a row.

Following such advice, officials recommended to the Taoiseach that the proposed nomination should not proceed, and the issue should be “let drop”.

The 1987 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Oscare Arias Sánchez, the president of Costa Rica for his work for peace in Central America.

Honours list

Meanwhile, other files show the Government considered the introduction of a honours system during Charles Haughey’s term in office as Taoiseach.

A memo prepared by the Department of the Taoiseach in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD, Michael Bell, said the lack of an honours system in Ireland had been highlighted by the achievements of people like cyclist, Stephen Roche and musicians, Bob Geldof and U2.

An official noted that Mr Geldof had been awarded an honorary Knight of the British Empire in 1986 by the British government for his work on alleviating famine in Africa.

Presenting the merits of having an honours system in Ireland, the memo said it would also avoid “the present embarrassing situation whereby we are unable to reciprocate in cases where honours are conferred on citizens of Ireland by other states.” However, it also noted the arguments against having such a system including Mr Geldof’s own derision of the idea which he claimed was “a lot of rubbish”.

Mr Geldof had claimed that his many awards meant nothing to him.

The memo noted that there were also sections of the community and the media who would be opposed to any attempts to initiate an honours system.

Files show the Taoiseach tried to organise a meeting of party leaders to discuss the topic but it is unclear if it ever took place.

In 2015, independent senator, Feargal Quinn, published a bill which would allow the President’s Award or Gradam an Uachtaráin to be given to individuals with outstanding achievements.

However, the proposed legislation collapsed following the calling of a general election the following year.