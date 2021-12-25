'I do regret that': Taoiseach rues impact of construction lockdowns

The Taoiseach says he regrets the effect of lockdowns on the construction sector because of their impact on the housing crisis.

Reflecting on the year as Taoiseach, Micheál Martin said lockdowns of the construction sector meant delays in tackling the number one social crisis in the country.

"I think the only concern I would have is the locking down of housing, in the second lockdown, it's something that I do reflect on from time to time because housing is the number one social crisis," he said.

"We lost the guts of four months in terms of house building, we did it because we wanted to be ruthless in dealing with the Alpha wave. We succeeded in dealing with Alpha, we succeeded in rebuilding the economy.

"But it was at a cost in relation to the housing situation. So I do regret that."

Ireland was the only country in Europe to lock down the construction sector last year. Acknowledging the impact of this, Mr Martin said, however, that Ireland's mortality rate during the pandemic has been lower than other European countries.

"We've had the lowest deaths if we were to go by the average European Union.

"That's why I say that as we move into 2022, this is about managing things differently every time that we don't go back to the original model used on the first lockdown or the second lockdown, that we've got to learn from each phase and each wave."

The Taoiseach added he believes Covid-19 will be a "significant feature of 2022".

"Although I think we will be moving into an even better position in 2022, that is my view, I might be wrong. As I said, there are many twists and turns, and we are developing more resources to deal with Covid-19.

Getting the country through Covid is obviously my clear agenda as Taoiseach. As safely as we possibly can, in terms of lives, in terms of the economy, so far as regards to other countries, we have done better than most.

"We've clearly made our mistakes too in relation to that, but I think in an overall perspective, it's fair to say Ireland has done relatively well in managing what has been a terrible pandemic."

Mr Martin added that he wants the three-party Coalition Government to last its entire term and next year will "see a significant move on childcare".

"We have already laid the groundwork in terms of this budget, in terms of creating a framework for career pathways for people involved in childcare, next year we have to go a step forward with investments in childcare, to develop the quality, and also having the development of the child at the centre.

"But, also, we're really moving it up a gear again, I think that is something that Cabinet is anxious to do.

"I would make the point that we are only a year and a half into government. We want to go the full distance.

"So even though there may be changes between Taoiseach and Tánaiste that doesn't mean the same level of interest isn't maintained in terms of getting these policy issues delivered across the board."