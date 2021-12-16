Taoiseach calls on Gerry Adams to apologise for 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' Christmas video

The Taoiseach has called on Gerry Adams to apologise for his part in a comedy sketch in which he sings a Republican slogan.

Asked about the sketch in Brussels today, Micheál Martin said that the former Louth TD should apologise and slammed Sinn Féin for "peddling a narrative" about The Troubles that was "repulsive".

Mr Adams has faced criticism for singing a Christmas song in a comedy sketch with the words "Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá".

Mr Martin said that an apology should be forthcoming.

“I think he should apologise, absolutely. I think he hurt a lot of people, a lot of families of victims of IRA violence. People in politics stood back and watched over the last number of days and the loudest voices were families of those victims.

"It is time that Sinn Féin stopped pedalling the narrative that this was some just war that went on for 25 years. It was anything but and a lot, a lot of people were hurt.

"I think that Sinn Féin members (who supported Mr Adams) should withdraw their remarks."

Speaking to WLR FM on Monday, Eoin Ó Broin said an apology from Mr Adams would be helpful and said that politicians should be mindful of their language. However, his party colleague Matt Carthy said the former Sinn Féin president has nothing to apologise for.

"Tiochadh ár lá is a political phrase, I've used it myself in my own lifetime, I don't consider that it's a basis for someone to have to apologise," Mr Carthy said.

Waterford TD David Cullinane also backed up the former TD, stating: “I don’t think Gerry Adams made a mistake”.

He said the video, which has been withdrawn, was made for charity, and said he doesn't believe that Mr Adams has anything to apologise for.

The design company which commissioned the video, Ferry Clever, apologised in a post on its Facebook page.