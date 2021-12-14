Sinn Féin TD urges Gerry Adams to apologise for Christmas sketch

An apology by former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams for using a Republican slogan in a comedy video would be "helpful", the party's housing spokesperson has said.

Gerry Adams faced criticism for singing a Christmas song in a comedy sketch with the words "Tis the season to be jolly, tiocfaidh ár lá, lá, lá, lá".

The sketch, which was posted in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue, was widely criticised by families of victims of the IRA. Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was shot dead by IRA gunmen in 1984, tweeted she did not believe the sketch or the fundraising cards were created out of malice.

"The cards and videos for sale depicting men/women wearing balaclavas, showing Gerry Adams as a cuddly figure, I've no doubt were not created out of malice, but rather an ignorance regarding the lived experience of many here, who were directly affected by the Troubles.

"She [Mary] never got to celebrate any further Christmases and it was never the same for us. Just like thousands of other families Anybody who thinks this is funny lacks emotional intelligence."

Speaking to WLR FM on Monday, Eoin Ó Broin said an apology from Mr Adams would be helpful and said that politicians should be mindful of their language.

I don't believe for a second that Gerry either intended to cause hurt or offence to anybody, I really don't. Given the fact that offence has been caused, I think an apology would be helpful.

"I think if any of us say anything, even if it unintentionally causes hurt, we should apologise for it. Let's also move on as politicians and deal with the very heavy lifting of dealing with consequences of 30 years of armed conflict, significant loss of life and trauma. There is lots of hard work that needs to be done and Gerry and others are doing that work day in, day out."

Mr Ó Broin said the use of Tiocfaidh ár lá itself was not necessarily an issue, but that language matters when it comes to the Troubles.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin called on Mr Adams to apologise.

"Tiocfaidh ár lá is a political slogan. It means our day will come. For republicans like me, when that's said, it means our day will come in terms of a United Ireland. That's what it means. It is a long-standing political slogan. I don't have a problem with it being used, but what I am saying is as we are navigating our way out of conflict – through conflict resolution – hopefully to a united and agreed Ireland, all of us have to be very mindful of the language that we use. That doesn't mean that we have to stop using all of the language of the past."

However, fellow Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy said the former Sinn Féin president has nothing to appoligse for.

"Tiochadh ár lá is a political phrase, I've used it myself in my own lifetime, I don't consider that it's a basis for someone to have to apologise," Mr Carthy said.

He then suggested "there are some that are trying to manipulate that for petty party politics.”

He said people would have different views in terms of whether it is actually funny or not, but stressed it was "done for a good cause" and should be viewed in that context.

He added: "I don't think that Gerry Adams has anything to apologise for. He's retired from public life."

Mr Carthy told the Today with Claire Byrne show that Mr Adams had done a huge amount for peace in this country.

"He has played a pivotal role in the development of the peace process, in bringing about an end to violence. As I said, he's retired from public life. He's engaged in a number of activities and one of the activities he was asked to engage in was to support a charity and he did."

Waterford TD David Cullinane also backed up the former TD, stating: “I don’t think Gerry Adams made a mistake”.

He said the video, which has been withdrawn, was made for charity, and said he doesn't believe that Mr Adams has anything to apologise for.

"I have absolutely no doubt that this was done with the best of intentions."

Mr Cullinane, who was forced to apologise for similar he remarks made at a post-election celebration, said: "I put my hands up. I accepted that and I apologised. I don't think Gerry Adams made a mistake. I think the context was different."

The design company which commissioned the video, Ferry Clever, apologised in a post on its Facebook page.

"Whilst our business is based around satirical comedy, it was never our intention to offend anyone. We have now removed the video and have stopped selling the card in question. This will not affect the charitable end of this initiative as we will be making a donation to ensure the charity is not negatively impacted.

"As all of our customers will already know we regularly create videos with well-known and high-profile people for charitable causes specifically to raise awareness and much needed funds for local charities. These initiatives are a very effective way for us to give something back to the local communities we are ultimately here to serve however we accept in this instance our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret."