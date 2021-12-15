Minister asks people not to buy pets as Christmas presents

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has urged families not to buy pets as Christmas presents.

He was speaking in Dublin as he announced funding of over €3.7m to 98 animal welfare organisations nationwide on the inaugural Animal Welfare Day.

This week, the Dogs Trust charity revealed that it has received 2,155 requests in 2021 from people wanting to rehome their dog, the majority because of behavioural issues. That is a rise of 82%, and the charity asked people to wait until January to adopt a dog.

Mr McConalogue echoed that sentiment, telling the Irish Examiner that there is "already enough happening" around Christmas.

"I think the message would be that pets or puppies and Christmas shouldn't be going hand in hand," he said.

A culture that a puppy comes at Christmas time is not one we should promote. It's not the right time of year to be purchasing a puppy.

"There's plenty of other things happening. It's a decision that should be given consideration.

"A puppy shouldn't be seen as a gift, it's a lifelong companion."

The minister said that there are "very strong" regulations around puppy farms, and the Government was keen to ensure that they are enforced. However, he said that the public has a role to play.

"There's very strong regulation there in place, and certainly we're looking at every way possible to ensure that that's enforced," he said.

Crossbreed puppies Cara and Sophie who were surrendered to Dogs Trust Ireland at the weekend. Picture: Fran Veale

"And also of getting the message to the public in relation to their role in ensuring that whether they're purchasing a puppy that they do it in a responsible manner, that they make sure that the people that they're purchasing it off are fully complying with the rules — that a puppy has a microchip, that it's no younger than eight months of age, and indeed that they have full line of sight as to who they're buying from and that's fully audited," he said.

"Certainly the regulation is something which we do not want to see abused. And that's why there's strong regulation in place, but we do have to continue getting the message across in relation to the role of the public in buying these pups, because obviously anybody going to purchase a pup is doing so in good faith because they want to care for the animal."