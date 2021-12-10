Unionists' lack of engagement with Shared Island projects 'disappointing'

A lack of engagement by unionists with Shared Island projects has been "disappointing", the Public Expenditure Minister has said.

However, Michael McGrath told unionists in the North that the initiative is "a threat to nobody". The initiative has seen the Government focus on building new cross-border and all-island relationships, backed by millions in funding.

This has included co-operation on cross-border issues, including the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge.

Speaking at a British Irish Chamber of Commerce event on the Shared Island Fund today, Mr McGrath said that there is significant funding available for projects, but that more needs to be done to ensure that both governments on the island are involved:

As an island, we share the common challenges including climate action, the need for sustainable transport links, the need to improve our digital capabilities, and we recognise the importance of balanced regional development across the island.

“There are clear opportunities to work more coherently in these areas, through joint and coordinated investment on a north-south basis.

"I think we have to step up our efforts to collaborate, even on a bilateral basis. It's important that there is co-operation because the challenges we face are not standing still."

However, Mr McGrath said that the initiative is "not a threat" to unionism. He said that it makes "eminent sense" to work together on projects regardless of political outlook. He said he would like to see more cross-border and cross-community co-operation. Mr McGrath said that improved transport links would help as the "more mobility we see, the more of the island we see, the more we can understand".

The North's finance minister Conor Murphy said there is "no point in skirting around" the fact that getting unionists involved in all-island projects is difficult, but said that all-island services are "a no-brainer".