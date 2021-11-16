Cabinet to approve expansion of vaccine boosters after 'stark' and 'grim' Covid-19 warnings

The Cabinet will today approve a major expansion of the vaccine booster campaign for all adults over the age of 50 as the country’s hospital system struggles under the pressure of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

In what was described as a “stark and grim” warning at a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee last night, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste, and other ministers were told that up to 500 people could need intensive care treatment by December under a worst-case scenario.

The best-case scenario, the meeting heard, is that between 200 and 220 ICU beds will be needed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he expects the use of Covid-19 booster vaccine to be extended significantly as the evidence for boosters is “incredibly strong”.

Approval from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) was expected to be delivered late last night in advance of the Cabinet meeting today.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was 'all hands on deck' in rolling out the vaccine booster shots nationwide. Picture: Damien Storan

In addition to extending boosters to those aged 50 to 59, shots are also to be approved for thousands of people under the age of 50 who have underlying conditions.

Mr Donnelly said that it is “all hands on deck” in rolling out the booster shots.

It is also understood that the meeting of the Cabinet’s Covid sub-committee heard significant criticism of the HSE from ministers over delays in the booster campaign, and that Defence Minister Simon Coveney offered the use of the army and other Defence Forces personnel to aid in the battle against the current surge.

The booster campaign is one leg of a series of proposals which will come before Cabinet today.

The sub-committee also moved to expand the use of digital Covid certificates beyond hospitality to gyms, hairdressers, and barbers.

And, eight months after it was first recommended, Cabinet will also approve an antigen testing system which is to be introduced in schools.

It is believed that the plan will focus on rolling out the tests in secondary and primary schools for students who have come in contact with classmates who tested positive for Covid-19.

A subsidy is also to be provided to encourage people to use the tests in the general population.

Another proposal will see mask-wearing required in both indoor and outdoor crowded areas in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The sub-committee meeting heard a “stark” description of the current pressure on the health system which has seen hospitals move to a “surge capacity” scenario.

Before the meeting took place, the Department of Health confirmed a further 4,570 cases of Covid-19 with the number of patients in hospital with the virus topping 600 for the first time since February.

It is expected that mask-wearing mandatory in crowded areas, both outdoors and indoors, will become mandatory. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

According to the latest figures, there are 622 patients with the virus currently in hospital. Some 119 patients are in intensive care. The last time the figure was higher was on February 24, when 625 patients with Covid were in hospitals.

HSE chief operating officer Anne O’Connor said the situation in the health service is “very, very grim.”

There were only 94 beds available across the country, she added:

We are experiencing significant pressure across the country. The incidence of Covid is rising in all of our catchment areas. It is a very, very grim situation. We are at a stage where our hospitals are pretty much full.

Speaking earlier yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had said boosters, testing, and public behaviour were the keys in containing the virus once again.

“It’s not just about Christmas, it’s about getting through this phase,” he said when pressed about the possibility of a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown in the coming weeks.

“It’s about the impact on society, people’s health and the health service. So I think we need to take it steady and step by step.

“Previously it was the main hospitals under pressure, now it was all hospitals that were under significant pressure. We are certainly very concerned and the lack of visibility on how long this will go on for is a particular concern.”

The president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland (ICSI) said that Irish hospitals are in a notably serious situation due to rising numbers of Covid cases across the past few weeks. Dr Colman O'Loughlin, who is also a consultant in Dublin’s Mater Hospital, said the present scenario is “grim":

"I was talking to Paul Reid. I don’t think grim was the word we used — we used stronger words than that”, Dr O’Loughlin said:

Just under 50% of our ICU beds and critical care beds in the Mater are taken up by Covid patients at the moment, so it’s next to impossible to try and run a normal health system with that going on.