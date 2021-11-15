Covid hospitalisations top 600 as expert calls for more affordable antigen tests

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has topped 600 for the first time since February.

According to the latest figures, there are 617 patients with the virus currently in hospital.

The last time the figure was higher was on February 24, when 625 patients with Covid were in hospitals.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, 106 patients with the virus are in intensive care.

The HSE’s chief clinical officer warned today that intensive care units - especially in the Dublin area were under severe pressure, elective operations were being cancelled and patients were being exchanged between hospitals.

“We are seeing an overheated health care system at the moment,” Dr Colm Henry told Newstalk Breakfast.

Dr Henry also warned that what happens next with regard to restrictions and lockdowns is up to the public and their individual actions.

He said people needed to reduce the number of contacts they have, “you don’t have to go out every night of the week”.

It comes as an infectious diseases expert has said that antigen tests should cost as little as €1 to €2 each in a bid to get people to use them more frequently.

If people are a close contact of a Covid case and have no symptoms, the HSE will provide antigen tests for free. However, many shops currently stock the tests for purchase.

Professor Sam McConkey, speaking on the same show, said that to be effective antigen tests should be used two to three times a week. If the current situation continued then such testing could be required for six months to a year so it needed to be affordable for people, he said.

Prof McConkey also suggested that the booster campaign should be deferred until there was a new vaccine specifically tailored to combat the Delta variant and to be administered nasally to provide immunity through the nose.

The vaccines being used at present were being administered through muscles which did not offer immunity for the nose, he said.

It was unlikely that the booster campaign as it was at present would solve the current problem of growing numbers. People needed to stay out of congregated settings. “That’s what’s needed,” he said.

Prof McConkey also called for people to continue to work from home where possible. Technology made this possible and it had been shown that working from home could be productive, he said.