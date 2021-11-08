Junior health minister Frank Feighan tests positive for Covid-19

Frank Feighan received a detected result from a PCR today, having suffered from mild symptoms yesterday
Frank Feighan: Immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result.  File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 17:56
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Frank Feighan, the junior health minister, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Feighan received a detected result from a PCR today, having suffered from mild symptoms yesterday.

The Department of Health said in a statement: "The Department of Health can confirm that Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Health, Wellbeing, and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan TD, has received a ‘detected’ result from a PCR test for Covid-19.

"Minister Feighan experienced mild symptoms of Covid-19 yesterday (Sunday). As per public health advice, Minister Feighan immediately self-isolated and arranged a test which has returned a ‘detected’ result.

"Minister Feighan will continue to follow the public health advice (including working from home) and encourages anyone who experiences symptoms of Covid-19 to self-isolate and get tested straight away. You can arrange a test on www.hse.ie or by contacting your GP."

Mr Feighan's result comes after Environment Minister Eamon Ryan tested positive — and then negative — over the weekend.

Antigen testing in 'given areas' within primary schools, Taoiseach confirms

