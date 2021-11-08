3,161 new Covid cases as CMO says 'it is not too late' to get vaccine

The figures come as Dr Tony Holohan urged anyone who is not yet vaccinated to come forward and get the jab. File picture: RollingNews.ie

Mon, 08 Nov, 2021 - 17:21
Steve Neville

The Department of Health has confirmed that there have been 3,161 cases of Covid-19 recorded today as the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) urged people to come forward for the vaccine. 

Some 498 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 78 are in intensive care.

Dr Tony Holohan said that it is not too late for people to get the jab.

"We know that vaccination provides our strongest defence against severe illness and hospitalisation. I encourage anyone who has yet to be vaccinated to come forward for vaccination," said the CMO. 

"It is not too late to become part of our vaccinated pool of people and your participation in the Covid-19 vaccine programme will be welcomed."

Dr Holohan added that booster vaccines are now being given to healthcare workers and people over the age of 60, with positive results.

"We are beginning to see encouraging signs, in the decreasing levels of infection among those age groups that have received their booster dose. 

"The importance of coming forward cannot be overstated. If it is time for your booster, please come forward to receive that booster."

As of November 7, 88.91% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Flu jab

The CMO also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine, reminding the public that children "are twice as likely to get the flu than adults". 

Dr Holohan added: "Children are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu. The flu vaccine will help protect your child against flu and reduce the spread of flu to others such as siblings, parents and grandparents. Children and young people aged 2 to 17 can get the nasal flu vaccine for free.

"Please continue to practice basic public health interventions to limit the spread of disease this winter - washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of disease.’’

Earlier, the Taoiseach confirmed that antigen testing is to be carried out in schools.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said at the weekend that rapid testing of close contacts in primary schools could be introduced before Christmas.

Micheál Martin said on Monday that he has spoken with Dr Holohan about the measure, who has been sceptical about their use in the past.

Mr Martin said: “In terms of the contact tracing, there will be utilisation of antigen in given areas within schools, in line with advice from public health.

“Public health has been very consistent in relation to schools and advice to schools.

“And we’ll continue to keep the matter on the review.”

- Additional reporting from Press Association

