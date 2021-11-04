Department of Health staff told to work from home indefinitely

Staff at the Department of Health have been told to work remotely. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 20:52
Paul Hosford & Cianan Brennan

The Department of Health has told staff that they are to work from home indefinitely unless otherwise directed.

There had been a requirement for staff to attend offices for one day a week but sources say that this has now been suspended indefinitely.

A notice sent to staff says that due to the department's leadership role in pandemic response, it is telling workers to work remotely unless told otherwise by a member of staff at Principal Officer or Management Board level. Attendance in offices is discouraged, staff are told, but any attendance should be in line with HSA guidance.

The latest public health guidelines say that a return to workplaces "will continue on a phased and cautious basis for specific business requirements".

The decision comes as the health service faces "significant and unrelenting pressure" due to rising Covid cases. A further 3,024 cases of Covid-19 this evening.

As of 8am this morning, there were 458 patients hospitalised with the virus - a decrease of two on Wednesday’s total.

90 of these patients were being treated in intensive care units.

A comment has been requested from the Department of Health.

Over half of Covid patients in ICU are unvaccinated

Department of Health staff told to work from home indefinitely

