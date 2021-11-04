'Failure to act is not an option' – Government unveils ambitious new Climate Action Plan

The Government has unveiled its €125bn Climate Action Plan to reduce carbon emissions by 51% by 2030.

Issues from how we heat our homes, to the cars we drive and how our food is produced are tackled in this report, which seeks to fundamentally alter the way we live our lives in what is being called Climate Action Plan 21.

This plan sets a roadmap for taking decisive action to halve the country’s emissions by 2030 and reach net zero no later than 2050, as committed to in the programme for government.

Major emissions reductions in every sector of society including agriculture, energy, transport, construction, and housing are outlined in the plan, which has already been subject to concern around its capacity to deliver on its promise.

Cumulatively, if the sectors combined hit all of their upper targets, Ireland would surpass the 51% target. However, if each sector was only to hit its lowest number, that overall figure would be missed.

Unveiling the plan, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Ireland "must confront the reality we now face; the time to step up is now".

He said to reach climate neutrality no later than 2050 would require "a profound change in the practices".

"Our homes, workplaces, communities must all adapt but the benefits to all of us and future generations are clear.

"Failure to act is simply not an option."

The plan makes clear that some sectors will be more impacted than others, and the Government will need to help people with the costs of the so-called ‘just-transition’ to ensure it happens.

All increases in carbon tax receipts amounting to €9.5bn out to 2030 are earmarked for targeted social protection measures, with an expansion of retrofitting, particularly for social and low-income homes, and agri-environment projects.

Farmers

Amid much speculation about the potential effects of the plan on farmers, a reduction in emissions of between 22% and 30% is outlined for the sector, which is substantially lower than what is being demanded of other sectors.

In relation to the size of the national herd, the plan states that policies which seek to reduce emissions in the agriculture sector must recognise the direct correlation between animal numbers, production and greenhouse gas emissions.

Micheál Martin said there was "an obsession" with the issue of the herd size.

"The key issue for us is the reduction in emissions in the agricultural sector, along with other sectors, while maintaining food production," he said.

"We're going to work with farmers to achieve these objectives from the ground up and also engage in research and utilisation of technologies to make our food production system more efficient.

"It is already one of the more efficient food production systems across the globe but we have to do better, to make sure that we create a sustainable farming future for young farmers and for industry into the future."

The report says the development of plans to manage the sustainable environmental footprint of the beef and dairy sectors will be central to the achievement of our climate targets.

Electricity emissions would be cut by between 62% and 81% by 2030 under the plan, cuts which would be achieved by increasing the proportion of renewable electricity to up to 80%.

Data centres

However, the forecasted growth of data centres "represents a challenge to Ireland’s emissions targets", the plan states.

If all the proposed data centres for Ireland were to be connected, they could use as much as 70% of Ireland’s electricity grid capacity in 2030.

The Taoiseach said the proliferation of data centres in Ireland was being reviewed and that companies would have to guarantee they would purchase green energy to operate the centres and have backup generation capabilities with long-duration batteries ensuring they don't use excess power if the State's supply is under pressure.

Unveiling the plan on Thursday, Tánaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said it was about "convincing people" not "coercing people" and no one would be forced to give up their car, but things like grants, tax incentives and low-cost loans "will be key to ensuring that consumers go green on things like insulating their homes".

An early estimate suggested that delivery of the plan could require €45bn additional investment compared to if Ireland took no climate action at all.

Of the additional €45bn in capital expenditure, €25bn (55%) is estimated to be invested in the buildings sector, €15bn (35%) in the power sector, and €5bn (10%) in transport.

However, the report says delivery of the plan could require a further €80bn of reallocated funds (public and private) between now and 2030.