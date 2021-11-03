Early calving and livestock slaughter to be proposed to avoid culling the national herd

Early calving and early slaughter of livestock are among the main measures being proposed to avoid a culling of the national herd while reducing carbon emissions by between 22% and 30%.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan is to be discussed at a Cabinet sub-committee on Wednesday night before final approval by the full Cabinet on Thursday.

Under the plan, it is clear agriculture will be given a more favourable trajectory in terms of emissions reductions compared to other sectors of society, which will see Ireland’s overall emissions drop by 51% by 2030.

In Ireland, agricultural emissions account for 32% of all emissions, much higher than the EU average of 11%.

Farming lobbies have expressed concern at the proposal, saying it “unfairly victimises” Irish farmers.

The plan is devised on a sectoral basis as opposed to one solely focused on the role of Government departments and agencies.

“It is clear this is a whole of society report and will need buy-in from the public. The rubber will hit the road when each individual knows what will be expected of them. That will no doubt be extremely challenging,” said one minister.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue have endured “difficult and challenging” discussions on achieving the reduction in emissions.

Mr McConalogue’s camp is happy that the level of reductions outlined in the plan is lower than the demands on other sectors, reflecting the special position of agriculture in terms of food production, both for the national and international markets.

Several Cabinet ministers have expressed bafflement and confusion at the length of time Mr Ryan has taken in delivering the report, which was originally due the week before the budget on October 12.