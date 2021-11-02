Covid-19: 3,726 new cases announced in highest daily figure since January 

Some 3,726 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

Health officials have issued a stern warning about the prevalence of the disease in the community and urged people to take precautions.

It is the largest single-day figure announced since January and comes amid regular warnings from public health officials about the prevalence of the disease in the community.

The government is seeking an extension to emergency measures, such as the continued requirement for wearing face coverings in certain settings, the use of the Covid pass and other protective measures in the hospitality and events sectors until February 2022.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil the epidemiological situation in Ireland is worsening.

The Health Minister told the chamber that the number of people in hospital is at 515, which is 4% higher than the same day last week. There are 90 Covid patients in ICU.

"We are in a place where we have to be concerned about the burden and impact that this level of disease is having, and could have, on our health and social care services in the coming weeks and months," Stephen Donnelly said.

"We are already seeing the cancellation of procedures and operations across the country and we have to be concerned that things will deteriorate further.

"In its most recent advice to me, the National Public Health Emergency Team advised that "the epidemiological situation in Ireland indicates a worsening disease profile with the future trajectory very uncertain". It is for this reason that the Government, on the advice of Nphet, decided to extend a range of public health protective measures on a mandatory basis. This means we do need to extend these pieces of legislation."

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said Covid-19 is circulating widely in our community.

The 14-day incidence stands at 695 per 100,000, an increase of 18% on last week.

As of 8 am today, 493 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

Dr Holohan said we have the tools to limit the spread of the virus.

“We know that vaccination is very successful at preventing severe illness and hospitalisation and I urge anyone who still needs to get their Covid vaccine to do so.

"We also know that, even when vaccinated, we still need to practice basic public health interventions - washing our hands, opening windows, wearing masks and most importantly, staying home when we have symptoms. These simple measures are very successful at breaking the chains of transmission of this disease," he said.

“As we practice all elements of the public health advice, we keep ourselves, and our communities safe.”

Earlier in the day, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the recent increase in cases is "very concerning" and it could not be guaranteed that restrictions would not be reintroduced.