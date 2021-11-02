Sinn Féin withdraws bill which would prevent wind turbines being built in inland areas

Sinn Féin representatives says it is relieved that the party withdrew a bill which would have prevented wind turbines from being built in nearly all inland areas.

The Wind Turbine Regulation Bill, tabled by Brian Stanley TD, was introduced last year and was due to be debated in Leinster House on Thursday.

However, the party withdrew the bill from the Dáil early on Monday.

Sources have confirmed there was considerable opposition to the bill within the party.

"It’s shite," one representative said.

"It dates back to 2014 and a lot of us were very uncomfortable with it."

The party has since confirmed that Mr Stanley is working on an updated version of the bill.

It's understood a number of the party's Midlands TDs had backed the bill due to concerns in their constituencies over negative experiences caused by wind turbines.

When Darren O'Rourke, the party's spokesperson on climate was challenged on the bill and its apparent hypocrisy in light of the climate emergency, he said the party was not just in opposition to government plans for the sake of it.

"If you look at our contribution to the climate action bill and the amendments we have submitted, we have supported and were constructive in opposition in terms of what needs to be done," he said.

"The difference is around the road [that] needs to be travelled to get there.

"Our concern is the approach taken by government is punitive, there isn't proper engagement in relation to it and the project itself is at risk because of the Government approach taken to it."

One party source lamented that the bill was being brought forward during the Cop26 climate conference, which is currently taking place in Glasgow.

Senator John McGahon, who is Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson on the Climate Committee, said he believes the party pulled the bill from the schedule this week because it was concerned that its ban on wind power would be a bad image for Sinn Féin while the domestic and international news focus is on events in Glasgow.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: "This bill was withdrawn as Brian Stanley TD, who originally drafted this Bill in 2014, is working with party spokesperson on Environment, Climate and Communications Darren O’Rourke TD on drafting an updated version.

"We are committed to ensuring that community consultation is at the core of developing wind energy across Ireland and ensuring that this area is properly regulated. This will be reflected in an updated Bill which Sinn Féin will bring forward."