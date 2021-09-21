Ireland not on track to hit 2030 offshore renewable energy target 

Ireland is in danger of missing its 2030 offshore wind generation target.

That is according to Wind Energy Ireland's CEO, who will tell the annual offshore wind energy conference that unless urgent action is taken over the next 12 months there will not be enough time to build the offshore wind farms Ireland needs to meet the target.

Wind Energy Ireland says that the Programme for Government commits to the development of at least 5,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind energy — which translates to around seven to 10 wind farms — off the east and south coast of Ireland by 2030.

There is currently only one wind farm off the coast of Ireland, Arklow Bank 1, with a capacity of 25MW.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, will tell delegates at the conference that the target is achievable but time is running out.

“We have the resources, the technology, and the expertise. We know the target is achievable. But these projects will take time to build and we are fast running out of time,” Mr Cunniffe will say at the event.

“For us to deliver the offshore wind energy we need to decarbonise Ireland’s electricity supply.”

We need a robust marine planning system, a much stronger electricity grid, and a firm date for the first offshore renewable electricity auction.

Wind Energy Ireland has published a report which sets out a series of “urgent actions” for government, the system operators, and other State agencies to take.

They include:

The Maritime Area Planning Bill must be passed before the end of the year and amended to allow wind farms to adopt a flexible design approach and to ensure enough projects can apply for planning to reach our 2030 target;

Resources need to be invested in critical government departments and State agencies like An Bord Pleanála, National Parks and Wildlife Service, EirGrid, ESB Networks, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) to enable them to help deliver the target set in the Programme for Government;

A firm date must be given for the first offshore wind energy auction, which had been due this year, to ensure projects will have the contracts they need to move to construction and to set a clear milestone for the Irish supply chain to work towards;

EirGrid’s grid development strategy, due before the end of the year, must have strong political and public support right across Irish society. It will be a litmus test, identifying those who are committed to tackling climate change and those prepared only to talk about it.

Mr Cunniffe will also awknowledge that the Government has had to deal with the "unprecedented" Covid pandemic but added that the next 12 months will be “absolutely decisive” for offshore wind and the 2030 targets.

According to Mr Cunniffe, progress has been made and the "model for our offshore electricity grid has been identified".

“If the recommendations set out in the Twelve months to deliver offshore wind energy report are implemented I know industry will play our part and build an Ireland that is energy independent and a leader in the fight against climate change, delivering warmer homes, cleaner air, and tens of thousands of new jobs.”