'High-level' of compliance with Covid cert checks in recent days

A high-level of compliance in the enforcement of Covid certs was found last weekend in venues across the country, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 has been told.

It comes as health officials voice serious concerns about the increasing prevalence of the virus in the country.

Government officials and industry figures are to meet again today to agree protocols for events that must be ticket only and purchased at least one hour before attending the event.

New rules for nightclubs are to be implemented tomorrow but divisions remain between TDs and industry representatives, who sought a two-week grace period before the new rules were implemented, but this was denied by officials.

Late-night venues must now implement electronic ticketing and there has, as yet, been no indication about how long this requirement will be in place.

Representatives from the hospitality sector met with officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, as well as officials from the Department of Enterprise, yesterday for an hour-long meeting, in which the industry said the new rules were "unworkable".

The hospitality representatives were told that congregating at doors will not be permitted and only ticket-holders are to be allowed in queues.

"The industry made it clear that they don't think it is workable, they don't agree, and don't support it," one source said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted that there are “going to be “teething problems” with nightclub re-openings amid backlash from the sector.

The regulations are to be signed tomorrow and another meeting is scheduled after that, but no time or date has been set.

“I think the most important thing was that we were able to get the nighttime economy, nightlife sector open,” Mr Varadkar said.

At the Cabinet sub-committee meeting, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, ministers were briefed on the level of checks carried out over the weekend in pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs.

Officials also briefed on the proposals for ticketing, how queuing will function outside venues, and the role of ventilation and mask-wearing in containing the spread of the virus.

HSE CEO Paul Reid briefed the meeting on the pressures on the hospital system with 97 patients with Covid-19 now in intensive care and 513 in hospital.

His remarks echoed comments by chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who had earlier said he was "increasingly worried" about the level of Covid-19 in the country, as 2,193 new cases of the virus were confirmed.

"Our primary focus now must be to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19," Dr Holohan said.

A substantial amount of those being hospitalised and admitted to intensive care are not fully vaccinated, he said.