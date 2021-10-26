Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 surpasses 500

Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 surpasses 500

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in ICU is at its highest number since March 9.

Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 11:18
Caitlín Griffin and Maeve Lee

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals stands at 513, of which 99 are in ICU.

This is an increase of 16 hospitalisations on the same time yesterday.

It is the first time since early March that more than 500 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals around the country.

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in ICU is at its highest number since March 9.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 1,845 cases of the virus yesterday.

Increase in vaccination uptake

The HSE says it has seen a slight increase in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations over the past number of days.

Damien McCallion, head of the HSE's national vaccination programme, said they have seen some positive figures in recent days, noting that since Thursday, there has been an increase of between 800 to 1,000 coming forward for a vaccine per day to about 2,000 people per day.

Mr McCallion said they were running a campaign over the next 10 days to encourage those who are unvaccinated to come forward.

The campaign aims to provide people with information in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

There will be specific campaigns targeting groups that are particularly vulnerable, including the medically vulnerable.

According to Mr McCallion, more than 60% of those in ICU are currently unvaccinated.

Read More

Covid has 'inflamed' health inequalities – Social Justice Ireland 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Jun 10, 2020 ‘Very serious’ look needed at Irish herd size, says climate change adviser
Mother of missing Irish man in Wyoming continues search to find her son's remains Mother of missing Irish man in Wyoming continues search to find her son's remains
'Very significant challenge' for Ireland to reduce emissions by 51% in 10 years - Climate council 'Very significant challenge' for Ireland to reduce emissions by 51% in 10 years - Climate council
#COVID-19
Coronavirus - Fri Oct 22, 2021

'Dancing is the trigger for ticketing': New rules confirmed for nightclubs

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices