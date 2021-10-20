Varadkar: Increased socialisation behind rise in Covid cases

The rising Covid case numbers are worrying and there is evidence of vaccine efficiency waning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party.

Addressing his party via Zoom, Mr Varadkar who has endured a rocky spell as leader said the Covid situation has deteriorated a lot since June (around 86 cases per 100,000 people and 50 in hospital with 15 in ICU) to now (460 plus cases per 100,000 with 450 in hospital and more than 80 in ICU).