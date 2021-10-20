Varadkar: Increased socialisation behind rise in Covid cases

Addressing his party via Zoom, Mr Varadkar who has endured a rocky spell as leader said the Covid situation has deteriorated a lot since June.
The Fine Gael leader said there will be a greater use of antigen testing nationwide but it was not a panacea.

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 18:44
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The rising Covid case numbers are worrying and there is evidence of vaccine efficiency waning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told a meeting of Fine Gael’s parliamentary party.

Addressing his party via Zoom, Mr Varadkar who has endured a rocky spell as leader said the Covid situation has deteriorated a lot since June (around 86 cases per 100,000 people and 50 in hospital with 15 in ICU) to now (460 plus cases per 100,000 with 450 in hospital and more than 80 in ICU).

The meeting heard the country’s Covid cases were rising off a high base and while there was some evidence of vaccine waning, the main cause was increased socialisation.

The Fine Gael leader said there will be a greater use of antigen testing nationwide but it was not a panacea.

He said everyone should exercise all precautionary measures and encouraged all people to get vaccinated.

Mr Varadkar said the vast majority in ICU are not vaccinated while half of the patients in hospital are not vaccinated.

