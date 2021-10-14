Minister apologises for using Oireachtas envelopes for FG superdraw

A statement from the minister says that Mr Brophy will repay the costs
Colm Brophy sent letters about the party's SuperDraw to members in his Dublin South West constituency using envelopes of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 21:15
Paul Hosford

A Fine Gael junior minister says that "a mistake was made" after he used Oireachtas envelopes to send fundraising letters to party members.

Pictures obtained by the Irish Examiner show that Overseas Development Minister Colm Brophy sent letters about the party's SuperDraw to members in his Dublin South West constituency using envelopes of the Houses of the Oireachtas.

This breaches his party's own compliance guidelines, which specifically warns against the use of envelopes. 

The guidelines warn TDs and senators that the "use and misuse of Oireachtas envelopes is the most prevalent complaint received and a favourite of the media to report on".

It goes on: "Members of the Oireachtas are entitled to use Oireachtas envelopes for reasonable constituency business, i.e. not for electoral or party-only purposes."

A statement from the minister says that Mr Brophy will repay the costs of the envelopes.

"Colm Brophy acknowledges that a mistake was made in the use of Oireachtas envelopes with regard to a mailing about the Fine Gael Superdraw. 

"These envelopes should not have been used for this purpose and Minister Brophy fully accepts this and apologises for the error. 

"Any costs incurred will be fully reimbursed to the Oireachtas by Minister Brophy and he will ensure that such an error will not occur again."

Mr Brophy's letter tells members the draw will be the party's "only significant source of funds" this year due to a lack of fundraising events in 2021. 

He says it will have a prize fund of €100,000 and tickets cost €80. It urges members to "purchase one or more additional tickets to the tickets you bought or sold last year".

