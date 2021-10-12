Primary schools to get 350 additional teachers, and 1,165 extra SNAs

The Education budget for 2022 will be €9.238bn, with the Budget promising "significant levels of public services".
This will see:
- Funding for an additional 350 teachers to reduce school staffing schedules by one point for all primary schools at a cost of €6m
- 1,165 additional special needs assistants, bringing the overall number of 19,200 at a cost of €12m
- €16m for an additional 980 special education teachers in special classes, special schools and mainstream schools
- An €18m expansion of the Déis programme
- More administrative principals in special schools and mainstream schools with two or more special classes
- More funding for voluntary secondary schools in the Free Education Scheme to equalise school capitation grants at a cost of €2m
The Budget book says that the Education budget aims to increase DEIS supports, prioritise supports for children with special needs, reduce the student-teacher ratio and support enhanced literacy.
The Department will have €792mfor capital works which it says will "facilitate a continued strong rollout of school building projects to add capacity and support the operation of the school system".
This will include 200 projects which are underway, most of which are due for completion in 2022. The Department says that these will add 30,000 school places.