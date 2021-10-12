'Giveaway' budget will include 800 new gardaí, full Christmas bonus, and €5 rise in fuel allowance

Some 800 new gardaí, a €5 weekly increase in fuel allowance, the Christmas bonus for welfare recipients, and funding for more carers are to be unveiled in today's "giveaway" budget.

While public expenditure minister Michael McGrath insisted that total new spending will not exceed €4.7bn, several ministers last night expressed “delight and surprise” at hundreds of millions of euro emerging on Monday to fund “targeted measures” which had previously been ruled out.

Overall, social protection minister Heather Humphreys has secured a budget day package of €900m, while health minister Stephen Donnelly’s budget is set to increase by €1bn.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys. Picture: Maxwells

The €900m in new welfare spending will fund a €5 across-the-board increase in core welfare payments, as well as a €5 increase in the State pension, with these increases kicking in from January.

Government sources have confirmed there will also be a major change to how carers’ payments are means-tested.

Such changes will mean savings of up to €50,000 will be disregarded when a career is being means-tested, up from the current level of €20,000.

There will be an increase in the amount a couple receiving the benefit can earn per week, rising from €665 to €750 a week.

Increasing parental leave from five to seven weeks next year is also planned.

Sources have said the back-to-school allowance will also increase by €10.

The €5 increase in the fuel allowance will take effect from budget night.

The Justice Department has been given funding for the recruitment of an additional 800 new gardaí.

There will also be a 20% increase in the Garda Mountain Bike Unit, bringing the numbers on bikes to over 650.

Garda Mountain Bike Unit. Picture: Maxpix

Meanwhile, children up to the age of 15 will be included in the universal payment under the National Childcare Scheme.

In transport, €25m a year will be committed to a Young Adult travel card. This card will entitle 19-23-year-olds to 50% off all PSO travel services.

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe will commence his Budget Day speech at 1pm.