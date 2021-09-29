Lawless appointed to chair Fianna Fáil commission

Kildare TD James Lawless has been appointed chair of a special commission to "review the aims and objectives" of Fianna Fáil.

It comes after a report compiled by junior minister Seán Fleming on the party's recent electoral failures made 57 recommendations as to how the party must change if it is to modernise and grow support.

Informing a meeting of the parliamentary party, which gathered in the Hilton Hotel in Dublin City Centre as opposed to Leinster House, Táoiseach Micheál Martin said the commission will play a fundamental role in redefining the party’s future.

Mr Lawless will head up the 12-person commission, which includes TDs, senators, and councillors as well as representatives from the Ard Chomhairle, National Women's' Network and Ógra Fianna Fáil.

The group has been asked to complete its work around reforming the party by the end of February next and it will then come up for discussion at the party's ard fheis.

The meeting began with a presentation on the budget and National Development Plan from Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

He told TDs and senators that the Government will be unveiling an unprecedented package in terms of capital investment worth €136 bn next Monday in Cork.

Sources told the Irish Examiner that Mr McGrath issued a warning that while the budget will contain new spending of in excess of €4bn, it will not be a free for all and difficult choices have to be made.

The Fianna Fáil parliamentary party heard stinging criticism of Transport Minister Eamon Ryan over his 'stubborn refusal' to progress major road projects across the country.

TDs including Éamon Ó Cuív, Mr Lawless, and senator Shane Cassells were all said to be “irate” at Mr Ryan’s perceived lack of interest in ring roads which they said are badly need to relieve major traffic logjams in cities like Galway and many commuter towns.

The Green Party leader also came in for criticism at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting where it is understood Mayo TD Michael Ring hit out Mr Ryan adding that carbon tax increases should not be included in the budget.