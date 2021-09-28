Delays to Dublin Metrolink until 2034 'an abandonment and betrayal'

Delays to the Metrolink project linking Dublin city to Dublin Airport until 2034 represent an abandonment and a betrayal to residents, the Opposition has claimed.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the largest-ever state infrastructure project will not be concluded by 2027 and could be delayed by up to seven years.

That admission, 10 days after the Mail on Sunday first reported the delays, has been met with fury by Government and Opposition TDs and Senators who are demanding answers.

Labour TD for Fingal Duncan Smith said he moved to Swords on the expectation of the Metro project being completed within a decade and this delay is devastating for the local community. “This is an abandonment and a betrayal,” he said.

He criticised the fact that it has taken Mr Ryan over a week to clarify the position since the first report. “That the minister has taken over a week to respond to this and is doing so in dribs and drabs is totally unacceptable,” he said.

He said the absence of the Metrolink project at a time when the second runway is soon to open up at Dublin Airport is a critical failure. He called on the Government to ensure the construction works on the Metrolink commence as soon as possible once the Railway order to build the project is approved.

Fine Gael Senator and aspirant candidate in Dublin Fingal, Regina Doherty was also critical of Mr Ryan’s failure to clarify the issue before now.

“Why did it take over a week to admit the story broken by the Mail on Sunday was accurate? Why send out various other ministers to make trite statements of commitments to public transport investment if you knew the story was accurate?” she said.

Mr Ryan said he is “hopeful” that the Dublin metro will be in operation before 2034 — seven years after the initial date given for the opening. The Minister said “no one knows” how long it would take for Metrolink to pass through the planning process.

He said the start of construction depended on whether anyone lodged a judicial review of the planning application.

The Green Party leader said yesterday that he expected the rail line to be complete “in advance” of 2034 and that he was “absolutely confident” the government would take forward all of its public transport projects.

“There’s a unique opportunity and responsibility on us today to switch away from a country dominated by private car transport systems towards active travel and public transport. We’re going to do that in Dublin with the metro, Dart Plus, Bus Connects, but also in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and around the country.”

He added: “I’m absolutely convinced and committed on this government delivering that.”