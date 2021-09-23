Former Labour minister Mervyn Taylor, who introduced divorce to Ireland, has died

Tributes have been paid to former minister, who has died at the age of 89
Former Labour minister Mervyn Taylor, who introduced divorce to Ireland, has died

Mervyn Taylor: Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly said Mr Taylor 'helped change Ireland for the better' and that he would be sadly missed.

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 12:43
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Tributes have been paid to the former Labour minister Mervyn Taylor, who has died at the age of 89.

Credited as being the minister who introduced divorce into Ireland in 1995, Mr Taylor was born in 1931 into a Jewish family and served in the Dáil between 1981 and 1997.

He was the first Jewish minister in the history of the State. He served as minister for equality and law reform from 1993 to 1994 and from 1994 to 1997 and minister for labour in January 1993. He served as a TD for the Dublin South-West constituency from 1981 to 1997.

Labour Party Leader Alan Kelly said Mr Taylor “helped change Ireland for the better” and that he would be sadly missed.

“Meryvn Taylor is the man who brought through the divorce referendum in 1995 that helped change Ireland for the better. He must always be remembered for that. We will miss him in the Labour Party. Condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Laois Fine Gael TD and former justice minister Charlie Flanagan paid tribute to Mr Taylor, saying he was a “champion” for many good causes.

“Mervyn Taylor will be missed across the house and far beyond. Ireland’s first Cabinet minister for equality and law reform who championed many good causes. May he rest in everlasting peace,” he said.

Mr Taylor was educated at Zion School, Wesley College and at Trinity College Dublin, from where he qualified as a lawyer.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Mar 30, 2021 Government to consider extending term of Sláintecare advisory council
Joe Biden Taoiseach insists President Biden 'understands the North'
Coronavirus - Mon Jun 28, 2021 Leo Varadkar: Ceta trade deal 'should have been ratified ages ago'
divorcePerson: Mervyn TaylorOrganisation: Labour Party
Disabled parking bay laws proposed

Campaigners want cross-party pledge to promote political candidates with disabilities

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 16
  • 21
  • 36
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices