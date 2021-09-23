'Cork will be a strange place without him' - Billa O'Connell dies

Legendary Cork singer and entertainer Billa O'Connell has died.

His family has confirmed that Mr O'Connell passed away earlier this morning. He was 91.

Born in the Lough area of Cork city on Christmas day in 1929, Mr O'Connell made his debut in the Cork pantomime in 1947. His first performance at Cork Opera House was in 1955.

He later became involved in Summer Revels at Cork Opera House and performed there annually for several decades.

Billa O'Connell as 'Dame Dolly' getting a nudge from Clarissa the cow on stage during the panto 'Jack and the beanstalk' in the Cork Opera House. Picture: Richard Mills

But Mr O'Connell entertained audiences and appeared on stages throughout the country during his career of more than six decades. He was also a frequent guest on the Late Late Show.

Billa met his wife, Nell, in 1950 in Fr O'Leary Hall in Shandon where she had been playing the role of Cinderella in a show. The two were married 66 years last Monday, September 20.

In 1996, he was conferred with an honorary MA from University College Cork (UCC). In June 2013, he was awarded the Freedom of Cork City by then-mayor, Cllr John Buttimer.

Speaking at that time, the Lord Mayor said Mr O'Connell and his co-awardees - Frank Duggan and Michael Twomey - had made “a lasting and indelible mark” on Cork theatre.

He said the three men were “instantly recognisable” in their native city. “They are the essence of what it means to be Cork. The list of their endeavours is endless.”

Billa O'Connell is survived by his wife, Nell, their six children, their 19 grandchildren, and their 10 great-grandchildren.

"Cork will be a strange place without him," said James O'Sullivan, one of Billa's grandsons.

Cork entertainer Billa O'Connell with his wife Nell pictured on the night he was awarded the Freedom of the City of Cork. File Picture: Eddie O'Hare

"He hung out with Taoisigh and stars, spent a life on stages from the tiniest halls in West Cork to the Late Late Show.

"He told me once that his biggest regret in life was not taking a photo of Christy Ring and Jack Doyle the day he introduced them: 'I could have flogged it to every publican in Ireland," he lamented.'

"A long, long time ago he penned me a short message in the cover of a book: 'Always take pride in what's written.'

"I've never really known what he meant, but I often think on it," James said.

"He'll live on through his stories. Please keep his crowd, especially my mother and grandmother, in your thoughts and prayers."

Cork Cllr Mick Finn said Billa was "the doyen of the Cork entertainment scene and had a magical presence on stage."

"He had a fabulous singing voice and his version of Beautiful City, which was brought out on single, was definitive.

Paddy Comerford and Billa O'Connell as the Ugly Sisters in a Cork Opera House production of Cinderella. Archive Picture

"I also recall while working in Golden Discs in the early 90s the unmeetable demand for his eponymous album when it came out. His all singing and dancing performance on the Cork Late Late Show in the early 80s is still talked about."

Mr Finn said Bill was also "a mainstay of the Barrs Club and was famously involved with Street League team Croaghtamore for years along with Bro Somers of Sully’s Quay."

"He will be sadly missed by all his friends in the Barrs and the Lough area - it’s said often but it’s entirely true so say in Billa’s case, ní bheidh a léithéid arís ann."

More to follow . . .