Phil Hogan secures job as Government affairs adviser with US law firm

Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan will join a US law firm as a Government Affairs adviser.

Mr Hogan resigned from his job as EU Trade Commissioner amid controversy last summer when the Irish Examiner revealed he was among 80 people who attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway.

Law firm DLA Piper announced on Thursday that Mr Hogan will join its Brussels office as an adviser, saying in a press release that "Mr Hogan is an experienced political leader, having held offices both nationally and internationally, most recently as European Commissioner for Agriculture and International Trade."

The release does not mention the circumstances of Mr Hogan's departure. Mr Hogan will be based in DLA Piper’s Government Affairs team in Brussels.

Mr Hogan said at the time he knew his that his resignation "could be the end of the political chapter" of his life, but insisted he resigned and was not sacked by commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

"I resigned myself," Mr Hogan said then.

"I'm somebody that has been a public servant for almost 40 years, I know how to take responsibility."

Mr Hogan resigned his €270,000 a year job before being asked to do so by Ms von der Leyen but insisted he “broke no law” by attending the dinner.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Hogan said: “Global businesses are operating in increasingly challenging environments around the world and this will only increase over the coming years. Their ability to understand and adapt to international public policy and societal trends will make the difference between success and failure and DLA Piper’s commitment to providing advice in this area is compelling."