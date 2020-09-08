Hogan has 'no intention' of return to politics

Former EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan has “no intention” of returning to national and international politics again as he slammed the Government for subjecting him to “a full-scale attack” in the wake of Golfgate.

Mr Hogan, resigned from his position two weeks ago, following his part in the infamous Golfgate incident in Clifden, Co Galway last month.

Mr Hogan apologised several times for his part for attending the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held on August 19, as the political crisis engulfed the three-party government.

It emerged that several prominent figures, including a government minister, senators, and a Supreme Court judge, breached official Covid-19 rules.

The Minister of Agriculture, Dara Calleary resigned his post after it emerged he had attended the dinner for 82 people which contravened regulations. The dinner was also attended by Senator Jerry Buttimer, the deputy chairperson of the Seanad who also stepped down.

Read More Aoife Moore on #Golfgate: One night of barefaced arrogance the final straw for heartsick public

An investigation into the attendance of Supreme Court justice and former Attorney General, Séamus Wolfe is continuing while gardaí also carry out a probe into the holding of the event.

In a statement to his local newspaper, the Kilkenny People, Mr Hogan reiterated that “he broke no law” and was subjected to “a full scale attack” by the Government.

“The Government had a full-scale attack on my compliance or otherwise,” said Mr Hogan adding that he, “had no option but to resign because of the huge pressure from the Taoiseach (Micheál Martin, the Tanáiste (Leo Varadkar) and the media”.

The Taoiseach and Tanáiste called on the then EU Commissioner to consider his position in light of his dinner attendance and subsequent revelations into his travel arrangements.

“I didn’t get due process, unlike others. I am very disappointed that there was a huge effort concentrated on my resignation.I always feel like Irish people expect due process in the right forum. I didn’t get that. I wasn’t given that chance.” The former Commissioner, who also in the past held the ministerial portfolios of Agriculture and Environment, said that his apology for the mistakes he made during his visit is sincere but highlighted that the Covid regulations are not compatible with the work of MEPs.

“The regulations that presently exist are not compatible with the work that MEPs do,” he said.