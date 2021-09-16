MacSharry says Fianna Fáil has become a 'one-man show'

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said that he remains a member of Fianna Fáil and aims to contest the next election
MacSharry says Fianna Fáil has become a 'one-man show'

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry said that he remains a member of Fianna Fáil and aims to contest the next election. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 10:00
Paul Hosford Political Correspondent

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has said he resigned the Fianna Fáil whip because the party has become "a one-man show".

Mr MacSharry sensationally resigned from the parliamentary party just an hour before a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney yesterday. He then voted against the motion.

Speaking to Ocean FM this morning, Mr MacSharry said the vote would not be worth resigning over "as an isolated incident" but said the failure to hold a parliamentary party meeting beforehand was "the last straw".

He said that Fianna Fáil under Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is "a one man show" under which it is "impossible to have any influence".

"This isn't a Marc MacSharry vanity project, but you're in politics to influence things," he said.

"I'm sad to say that the party is a one-man show. Everybody else is expected to row in blindly. They get to voice their views but their views have no consequence as to the actions of the leader. That wasn’t the case for any other leader.” 

Mr MacSharry said that he remains a member of Fianna Fáil and aims to contest the next election.

Read More

Simon Coveney survives motion of no-confidence

More in this section

CC FIANNA FAIL Marc MacSharry resigns from FF parliamentary party ahead of Coveney vote
Irish Government formation Pilot nightclub event set for Dublin at end of month
Irish Politics Darragh O'Brien accused of misleading Dáil over shared equity scheme
Fine Gael Think In Day 2

Simon Coveney survives motion of no-confidence

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

  • 1
  • 2
  • 9
  • 13
  • 21
  • 34
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices