MacSharry says Fianna Fáil has become a 'one-man show'

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry has said he resigned the Fianna Fáil whip because the party has become "a one-man show".
Mr MacSharry sensationally resigned from the parliamentary party just an hour before a no-confidence motion in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney yesterday. He then voted against the motion.
Speaking to Ocean FM this morning, Mr MacSharry said the vote would not be worth resigning over "as an isolated incident" but said the failure to hold a parliamentary party meeting beforehand was "the last straw".
He said that Fianna Fáil under Taoiseach Mícheál Martin is "a one man show" under which it is "impossible to have any influence".
"This isn't a Marc MacSharry vanity project, but you're in politics to influence things," he said.
"I'm sad to say that the party is a one-man show. Everybody else is expected to row in blindly. They get to voice their views but their views have no consequence as to the actions of the leader. That wasn’t the case for any other leader.”
Mr MacSharry said that he remains a member of Fianna Fáil and aims to contest the next election.