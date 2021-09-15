Government to seek longer opening hours for pubs, and alcohol in museums

Longer opening hours and alcohol licences for museums and galleries will be included in a new bill on the sale of alcohol due before Cabinet today.

Hildegarde Naughton, the Minister of State for Civil and Criminal Justice, will seek Cabinet approval to draft the General Scheme of the Sale of Alcohol Bill 2021.

The objective of the bill will be to repeal the Licensing Acts and the Registration of Clubs Acts in their entirety and to replace them with updated provisions which government sources say are "more suited to the 21st century".

This will mean longer opening hours for pubs and clubs.

It is also the intention to repeal the Public Dance Hall Act 1935 as part of government efforts to support culture, hospitality, and nightclub sectors.

This will see museums and galleries able to apply for licences to open up the number of places in which people can socialise at night.

This is also a commitment in the Night-time Economy Task Force Report to be launched today by Culture Minister Catherine Martin and Ms Naughton and is based on the UK experience.

It is understood the report also suggests a pilot project establishing Night-time Economy Advisors and Night-time Economy Committees in six cities and towns, as well moves to safeguard women, supports for nightclubs and electronic music, supports for cafes to open later from Monday to Thursday and increased collaboration in the Government to encourage more outdoor activities in the night-time economy.

A source said the reforms will be developed with a "supportive approach to businesses" and that the "interests of public health, consumers and communities will be central to its implementation".

Also at Cabinet, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath will bring confidential memos which set out the parameters of next month's Budget.

There will also be discussion of the progress report on the Interim Climate Actions for 2021.

These are 250 climate actions split in areas of responsibility in 13 departments and 35 State agencies. The Government’s legislative programme for the autumn session will also be brought to Cabinet for approval and publication by the chief whip Jack Chambers.