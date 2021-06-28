Cabinet to approve new law clarifying rules for serving alcohol outdoors

Local authorities have granted licensed premises permission to set up seating areas on streets in order to facilitate the new 'outdoor summer'
Cabinet to approve new law clarifying rules for serving alcohol outdoors

Today's meeting is to provide "absolute clarity on the position on outdoor drinking" a government spokesman said. File Picture: Damian Coleman

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 17:07
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting is taking place to approve a new law that clarifies drinking in newly-built outdoor seating areas.

Gardaí confirmed two weeks ago that pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in new temporary seating areas which have been built in order to accommodate Covid19 guidelines on eating and drinking outdoors.

Local authorities have granted licensed premises permission to set up seating areas on streets in order to facilitate the new "outdoor summer".

According to gardaí, these new areas are not covered by the alcohol licences originally issued by the District Court, which means selling alcohol to be consumed there is now illegal.

“Outlets selling food or beverages are currently restricted to business on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises,” a Garda spokeswoman said, citing the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations 2021.

In the aftermath, Minister of Justice Heather Humphreys said that Gardai would "use their discretion" regarding the law, which outraged Garda representatives and bar owners.

Today's meeting is to provide "absolute clarity on the position on outdoor drinking" a government spokesman said.

When the short bill is approved tonight, it will head for the Dáil this week in order to be enacted as quickly as possible in order to provide a legal basis for the new drinking areas.

Read More

Budget will include tax breaks for permanent remote working

More in this section

Charity launched in memory of Cork child who died suddenly Charity launched in memory of Cork child who died suddenly
Abandoned rottweiler Beau still seeking her forever home after going viral Abandoned rottweiler Beau still seeking her forever home after going viral
Coronavirus - Sun Jun 20, 2021 Tánaiste says delayed reopening is 'not inevitable', as 305 further Covid cases confirmed
summerpubsbarsrestaurantsgardai#covid-19
Cabinet to approve new law clarifying rules for serving alcohol outdoors

PPE from Munster nursing homes donated to India to fight Covid-19 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices