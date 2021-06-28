Cabinet to approve new law clarifying rules for serving alcohol outdoors

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting is taking place to approve a new law that clarifies drinking in newly-built outdoor seating areas.

Gardaí confirmed two weeks ago that pubs and restaurants are not legally permitted to serve alcohol in new temporary seating areas which have been built in order to accommodate Covid19 guidelines on eating and drinking outdoors.

Local authorities have granted licensed premises permission to set up seating areas on streets in order to facilitate the new "outdoor summer".

According to gardaí, these new areas are not covered by the alcohol licences originally issued by the District Court, which means selling alcohol to be consumed there is now illegal.

“Outlets selling food or beverages are currently restricted to business on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises,” a Garda spokeswoman said, citing the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A - Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 2) Regulations 2021.

In the aftermath, Minister of Justice Heather Humphreys said that Gardai would "use their discretion" regarding the law, which outraged Garda representatives and bar owners.

Today's meeting is to provide "absolute clarity on the position on outdoor drinking" a government spokesman said.

When the short bill is approved tonight, it will head for the Dáil this week in order to be enacted as quickly as possible in order to provide a legal basis for the new drinking areas.