Social media and manifesto missteps to be blamed for Fianna Fáil election failure

Failures in its manifesto and social media campaign, and critical errors by senior party figures in organising the 2020 general election campaign contributed to Fianna Fáil’s failure, an internal report is set to conclude.

The report, compiled by junior finance minister Seán Fleming, is to be the focus of a major discussion by party TDs, senators and MEPs at a special meeting.

Party members who contributed to the report have said their criticisms centred on the party's lack of readiness on several key fronts combined to ensure so many seats were lost.

The meeting to discuss the report is now taking place on September 9. It was due to take place on September 1, but was moved to avoid clashing with the launch of the Government's Housing for All plan.

File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The Fleming report was finished a number of months ago and has been handed to Taoiseach Micheál Martin for consideration ahead of the meeting.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, angry TDs and senators said they were concerned the meeting was moved to curtail the discussion about why the party fared so poorly both in the general election last year and also its disastrous showing in the Dublin Bay South by-election earlier this year.

Election failure

In a bid to quell such anger, party chairman Brendan Smith and chief whip Jack Chambers emailed members to make it clear the entirety of September 9 will be dedicated to the discussion about the election failure and the fallout from the Dublin Bay South by-election.

However, many are not satisfied.

Kilkenny TD John McGuinness appealed for the meeting to proceed as planned on September 1.

He wrote: “Like everyone else I have a busy schedule. I cannot change the arrangements for meetings, that I have already agreed, at such short notice. Therefore, i urge you and Jack to call the meeting on September 1.”

Offaly TD Barry Cowen said he understood and appreciated the need to prioritise the housing and Covid plans early next week.

However, he said the commitment given by the Taoiseach to hold a special in-person meeting to discuss the Fleming report on the 2020 general election and recent Dublin Bay South by-election “must be upheld".

'Disappointing and even disingenuous'

“It would be both disappointing and even disingenuous to place this important and necessary discussion/response to the election results/performances as an item between coffee and lunch breaks at an upcoming ‘think-in’ gathering. I have every faith therefore that you will ensure the PP decision to agree the Taoiseach’s commitment will be honoured,” Mr Cowen said.

Galway TD Eamon Ó Cuiv said he was “surprised” to hear the meeting was being deferred until September 9.

“I have no difficulty with FF holding a routine two-day 'think-in' but the promised meeting of the PP was to be separate from this and only to involve Parliamentary Party members.

"We were also given to understand that the report on GE2020 would be made available to members of the PP before the proposed meeting. I, therefore, suggest that a one-day meeting of the Parliamentary Party be held at a central Dublin venue starting at 10.30am and finishing at 5.30pm in either the week before the 'think-in' or in the week after it,” he said.