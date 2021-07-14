Taoiseach rules out another rent freeze as 'unconstitutional'

The Taoiseach has defended linking rent increases to inflation and repeated that a rent freeze would be unconstitutional.

The Government has approved measures which will see rent increases linked to general inflation, rather than the rent cap of previous years.

During Leaders' Questions, Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the move "is a reversal of some of the Fine Gael's disastrous policies of capping rent prices at 4% back in 2016".

"Instead now you are linking rents to the rate of inflation, just as inflation is beginning to rise," she said.

The only certainty renters have at the moment is that the rent is going to go up, and that is completely unacceptable.

"Affordability rates across the spectrum whether it's purchase or rent is the key issue, there's very little that I can see that you're doing that is going to deliver affordability."

"Will you freeze rents for a period of time, perhaps for three years, rather than linking to inflation, which is only going to drive their prices up?"

Micheál Martin said he "gets the housing crisis", adding "nothing motivates me more in Government than that we explore every available option to get more houses built".

The minister's initiative to reduce rent or rent increases and linking it to inflation is a very important significant step, but also one which Government entirely supports, and is something that is doable, your rent freeze for three years, it's just not doable, constitutionally."

"It's great to call for it, but it's just not doable. We've explored all aspects in relation to rent, and rent freezes, and we've been very clearly advised that it is not constitutional. That's just the position.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy said the Government was 'linking rents to the rate of inflation, just as inflation is beginning to rise'. Stock image

"We are in the engine room in Government and we have to do what we can do, and I think the minister's initiative has been quite significant in terms of reducing the amount rents can be increased by in line with inflation."

Summer Economic Statement

In terms of the Summer Economic Statement that has caused a major row within Cabinet, the Taoiseach said it "will be published, there's no issue there".

"It will reflect fairly significant capital investment in a whole range of areas of the economy, enterprise, environmental, climate change, housing. In housing and housing strategy, in particular, the issue won't be one of resources, it actually would be one of delivery.

"It has to be a suite of measures, it can't just be one particular measure but that's why there are a range of measures now in terms of affordable housing."

People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd Barrett said the Government was facing a "summer of discontent" when it comes to "the failure of successive Fianna Fáil governments to address the housing crisis," adding the Raise The Roof coalition is meeting to discuss dates for a major demonstration before the budget.