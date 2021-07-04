Simon Coveney: Statute of limitations on killings in the Troubles 'a huge mistake'

A statute of limitations applying to killings during the Troubles would be a “huge mistake”, foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney has said.

On Friday, Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced it was dropping the case against a British army veteran, known as Soldier F, for two murders and five attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry.

Another prosecution against Soldier B for the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty and the wounding of his cousin Christopher, was also being discontinued, the PPS said.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Coveney said it had been “a very traumatising and difficult week for many families in Derry”.

He said that those who committed murders and breaches of the law during the Troubles “must be accountable”.

Mr Coveney said that he and Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, have agreed to “move forward on a new dialogue on the legacy of the past and how we deal with it”.

“Families deserve truth and they deserve justice. I have warned strongly against a statute of limitations being applied. I think that would be a huge mistake,” Mr Coveney said on RTÉ’s This Week.

“I think victims and families would be extremely upset by that, and I don't believe it should happen, and we will speak with families, their representatives, political parties and of course we'll work closely with the British government to find a way forward.”

The Irish and British and governments had previously brokered a deal, known as the Stormont House Agreement, on how to deal with the legacy issues.

The agreement included the establishment of an investigations unit, an option outside of court to establish the truth, and a context to be managed and take into account different perspectives, he said.

“Any approach to legacy in Northern Ireland must centre around what's good for families and for society across Northern Ireland on a path to reconciliation,” Mr Coveney said.

“There shouldn't be any other political considerations in this regard. And regardless of whether somebody wore a uniform or not, if they murdered somebody and broke the law they should be accountable.”