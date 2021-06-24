Delta variant rise won't interrupt plans to reopen international travel - Ryan

Eamon Ryan does not believe the rise of the Delta variant will interrupt plans to reopen international travel.

The Transport Minister says although the situation is closely monitored, as more people are vaccinated, he is confident some parts of normal life can return.

"I've been talking to the aviation industry and others with an interest in this, and what we really didn't want to do was stop-start, and they've agreed that that was the most important thing," he said.

"Circumstances change obviously but no I don't think it (the Delta variant) will (delay travel).

"I think the rollout for the digital Covid Cert is going to be key and that will give us some protection because people coming in will have a vaccination or be covered by a PCR test.

"So, as we're going at the moment, it's working well, we're on track. We don't expect to have to change that, but we will obviously keep listening to health advice but it is working."

The rise of the more contagious variant was a topic of concern last Tuesday at the government's cabinet meeting and the Taoiseach has confirmed it could put reopening plans in jeopardy if it continues to spread in Ireland.

Publicans and restaurateurs want that decision to be made this week, but Government sources say it will be the middle of next week at the earliest before they will be told if indoor dining will resume.

Mr Ryan said that there will be a Cabinet meeting next Thursday.

"That'll be preceded by a meeting with Nphet on the Wednesday, so we get their advice and we'll keep a close eye on it as we have right through this process," he added.

"These things are inevitable as the ECDC are saying, no doubt there will some other variant that continues to change the situation, one thing remains constant is the analysis that he vaccines work against the variants and that will give some comfort."

Mr Ryan acknowledged that the prevalence of the Delta variant in Britain is "why a couple of weeks ago we changed the travel arrangements with the UK, with people coming into the UK having to self-quarantine for 10 days rather than five because we saw there was a real concern.

"It was also recognition that in the case of the UK, all we can do is hold it back.

"We've been cautious at all stages in this, caution is the appropriate approach, it has served us well, particularly last number of months.

"So, we will listen to the health advice next week and the decisions will be made on the Thursday."