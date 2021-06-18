Taoiseach confirms further easing of restrictions from July 5 despite Delta concerns

Indoor hospitality, visits from people from three other households, and having 50 people at a wedding will all be allowed from July 5, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

Despite concerns around the rise of the Delta variant of Covid-19, Mr Martin has confirmed the plan to reopen will proceed, but there will be no additional measures kicking in on that date.

As a result, the following easing of restrictions will occur:

Indoor dining and drinking to resume, subject to public health guidance;

Visitors from up to three other households allowed inside your home;

50 people can attend a wedding celebration or reception;

First communions, confirmations, and baptisms may take place and family gatherings should be in line with the limit from three other households;

Organised indoor events can have a maximum of 50 people in attendance and 100 people in larger venues;

For outdoor events, a maximum of 200 attendees is allowed for the majority of venues. A maximum of 500 for outdoor venues with a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000 will apply;

Indoor fitness training in pods up to six can recommence.

Ruling out any expedition of other measures, out of what he called “due caution” as a result of the Delta variant, Mr Martin said the approach will remain cautious.

“We're going to keep it steady, as outlined. We won't be advancing anything or accelerating anything,” he said.

“The last two weeks have been very good. And what the epidemiology is saying that, really since May, we've been on a downward spiral in terms of the prevalence of the virus. So, so far so good.

"UK leaders have said they were concerned about the Delta variant in their jurisdictions. So I think that gives us cause for caution. But we are pursuing the easing of restrictions in line with the plans that we've outlined,” he said.

As the portal for those in their 30s opens up for registration, Mr Martin appealed to as many people as possible to get the vaccine.

I think the most important thing that people can do now, as we go down to younger age cohorts, is to take the vaccine. It does not just protect yourself, but it protects your family.

This week will see 350,000 vaccine doses administered, with 58,000 having been given on Thursday alone, the largest amount in single day yet, Mr Martin said.

Speaking at Government Buildings, Mr Martin said the country is making “very good progress” in terms of the vaccination process, stating that take-up from the public is the highest in Europe.

He said that over this weekend, two-thirds of people will have received their first dose of vaccine and over a third will be fully vaccinated.

"I think it's a phenomenal achievement. Over the weekend, 3.5m vaccines will have been administered in this country [to date]," he added.

Mr Martin said that to get to this sort of level of rollout is “a phenomenal achievement” and paid tribute to the healthcare staff involved in the process.