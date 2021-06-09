Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael admit activists posed as pollsters to gather information on voters

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin have all admitted to using party activists to conduct polling to gather information on voters.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, Fianna Fáil said prior to 2007 it did on occasion use party members to undertake polling and on those occasions they did pose as market researchers. This was to supplement private providers also used. This practice was ended around 2007.

Since 2007, the party has outsourced polling to private, independent providers, a party spokeswoman said.

Fine Gael has also admitted using activists to pretend to be pollsters in order to gather information on voters.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted his party paid students to misrepresent themselves as pollsters in order to carry out covert surveys of voters.

Labour leader Alan Kelly told the Irish Examiner that to his knowledge his party has never engaged in this practice.

Following revelations about Sinn Féin training activists to set-up fake polling companies, Mr Varadkar admitted his party employed similar tactics to gather information on voters.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime, Mr Varadkar said his party “quite frankly” did pose as non-existent polling companies to survey voters.

“Volunteers would have been asked to do surveys door-to-door or students would have been paid to do it and it would have been done on a similar basis – anonymised for the purposes of polling,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar said the “practice has been discontinued” and has not been used by Fine Gael members since 2016.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar said Fine Gael has only used private polling companies since he became party leader.

Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin defended Sinn Féin’s use of a non-existant opinion poll company called the Irish Market Research Agency (IMRA) to gather information on the views of voters.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, the Dublin Mid-West TD said he used the tactic when he ran for the Dáil in 2016 but said he has not used such pollsters since that election.

Mr Ó Broin confirmed party members were asked to portray themselves as pollsters using IDs to collect information for him in Dublin Mid-West.

He said party members who engaged in the covert polling used ID badges with their photos and real names but featuring the logo of the fictitious polling company.

Sligo Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said the "gardaí should be consulted" over reports that Sinn Féin told members to pretend to be a fake research company to carry out polling.

Mr MacSharry said this was not "normal political behaviour, and I think that the gardaí should be consulted, quite frankly".

"In politics, we're used to tackling people on one another's policies, and certainly that's not difficult when it comes to Sinn Féin's toytown economic policies, among others.