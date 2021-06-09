Opposition comments on corporation tax rate 'damaging to national interest', says Tánaiste

The Tánaiste gave a robust defence of Ireland’s 12.5% corporation tax rate days after the G7 agreed to introduce a base rate of 15%.

“I just want to say that our position and the position of the government is that we are standing over a 12.5% Corporation profit tax rate,” he said.

He hit out at the Opposition for commenting to the Financial Times on Wednesday morning which he said gave the impression that the cross-party consensus on the 12.5% rate was weakening, which has done real damage internationally.

He said the low rate has been a huge part of our economic model.

“It's a very good example of how low taxes can actually result in higher revenues, and we are going to push back very strongly against anything that might just make me jeopardise that,” he said.

“What I read in The Financial Times today was very unhelpful, they may not have realised it. But I think to the opposition parties, actually walked into a bit of a trap, and they, in their comments, allowed people to create the impression that there wasn't a political consensus behind our 12.5% rate anymore. And that was damaging to national interest in my view,” he said.

“I just hope they'll be more careful in what they say a future because these things are heard. Look, we want to be part of an OECD solution.

"And it's always been Ireland's position that we're going to be in the tent if you like,” he added.

Mary and Seamus Hanley at their home in Drumline, Newmarket on Fergus which is affected by Mica. Picture: Eamon Ward

Mr Varadkar has also confirmed that the Cabinet is “keen to find a solution” to the Mica issue affecting homeowners in Donegal, Mayo and other counties in the Northwest.

Ahead of a planned protest outside Leinster House next week, Mr Varadkar said the Cabinet was given an update by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

“We do appreciate this as a real difficulty for people in Donegal and Mayo and some other counties. We're keen to find a solution,” he said.

“We understand what people are saying in terms of the disparity between the pyrite scheme and the Mica scheme. The pyrite scheme which was 100%, and provided for rent for example, this one doesn't provide for either. We are examining that so that it's fair and that's equal,” he said.

One thing he said to bear in mind is that the average cost of fixing pyrite homes was €65,000 where as here it is much higher.

He also said the idea is to allow someone to replace their house, with a house of about 2000 square metres, the average sized house.

He said it would appear that some of these houses are much larger than that, and we have to ask ourselves the question ‘is it reasonable to ask the taxpayer to fund the reconstruction of quite large houses?’.