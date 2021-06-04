Claire Byrne defeats Hazel Chu to secure Green nod in Dublin Bay South by-election

Ms Byrne has served as a Green Party councillor since 2014 and received the highest share of first preference votes in Dublin's South East Inner City in 2019
Claire Byrne said that she would focus on climate if elected in Dublin Bay South.

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 21:08
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Claire Byrne has been selected as the Green Party candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election, defeating Lord Mayor Hazel Chu.

Ms Byrne has served as a Green Party councillor since 2014 and received the highest share of first preference votes in Dublin’s South East Inner City in 2019.

Ms Byrne said that she would focus on climate if elected.

“As a TD for Dublin Bay South, I will continue that work with a strong focus on climate, communities, and equality," said Ms Byrne.

'Greener path'

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to set our country on a greener path that will benefit our communities, families, and children and to achieve many of the goals we’ve been working towards for the past 40 years. 

"We’ve already seen what the Green Party in Government can achieve."

Party leader and Dublin Bay South TD Eamon Ryan congratulated Ms Bryne, saying it was a reflection of the Green Party’s strength and diversity to have such a strong candidate running in Dublin Bay South.

“We now have a real opportunity to reinvent and rebuild Dublin after Covid as a greener, more liveable city that prioritises housing, high-quality transport, access to public spaces, and a vibrant and diverse cultural life," said Mr Ryan. 

"The Green Party is already delivering on this agenda in Government and the election of Claire will strengthen our capacity to serve the people of Dublin Bay South."

