Government 'toyed' with idea of opening pubs this weekend

The Government considered reopening bars and restaurants for outdoor dining this weekend following large unauthorised gatherings and widespread street drinking in recent days.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Cabinet had “toyed with the possibility” of reopening bars and restaurants for the June bank holiday weekend but said, “we’re not going to change it now".

"The decision is Monday, and that’s what’s going to happen," he said. "That’s the Cabinet’s decision on it. We did toy with the possibility but we’re not going to change it now.

“It does appear that the weather is not going to be so nice this weekend, unfortunately, but that’s probably a good thing in terms of people congregating outside,” the Tánaiste said.

Thousands gather on city streets

Mr Varadkar was responding to pressure from backbench TDs after scenes from last weekend when thousands of people gathered for unauthorised street drinking in Dublin, Galway, and Cork.

After chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan had expressed his shock at the images on social media of crowds in Dublin on Saturday, gatherings around South William St were dispersed by gardaí on Sunday.

Gardaí also broke up crowds close to the Spanish Arch and along the Long Walk in Galway.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South Jim O’Callaghan has said that, in his opinion, it would be preferable if the pubs were allowed to reopen, provided they are in a position to do so.

'Pubs a more controlled environment'

Mr O’Callaghan said: “It is certainly my opinion that it would be far more preferable to have the pubs open, where people can be controlled and they have access to facilities. I say this on the condition the pubs who are geared up to open on Monday can open earlier. They may not be.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged people to stay the course and continue to abide by public health guidelines while Mr Varadkar warned that local lockdowns remain an option for Government, should there be a spike in Covid infections.

Earlier, the lord mayors of Dublin and Cork, and the Mayor of Galway all expressed concern about the crowds, and urged people to take personal responsibility when they are out and about.

Cork and Dublin welcoming visitors

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Cork City Council said it is continuing to work with other city stakeholders, to ensure that Cork City is welcoming, friendly, and accessible to all over the bank holiday weekend.

“We encourage people to visit the city centre and to do so in a responsible way, in compliance with the Covid restrictions which are in place at present,” it said.

“Cork City Council will continue to have our cleaning crews out over the weekend from 7am to 10pm in the city centre (as we always do seven days a week all year round). We will also have additional crews operating, emptying litter bins to ensure that same are kept usable throughout the weekend.”

Unplanned gatherings

Dublin City Council said it too will be engaging with a number of other city stakeholders this week to discuss the issues around large unplanned public gatherings.

“Dublin City Council reminds the public that gatherings of the size and nature seen over the weekend are contrary to public health regulations. We encourage all citizens and businesses to act in a responsible manner and adhere to public health regulations,” a statement said.