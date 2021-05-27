No indoor dining before July 5 - Nphet

Eating and drinking indoors should not be permitted before July 5, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have recommended to Government.
The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is meeting this evening to decide on its final recommendations which will be approved by the full Cabinet meeting tomorrow.
The Irish Examiner understands that Nphet have expressed no opposition to the reopening of hotels on June 2 and the resumption of outdoor dining five days later on June 7, as expected.
There will be considerable disappointment within the hospitality sector that Nphet have said that pubs, restaurants and cafes should only begin to serve customers indoors from Monday July 5.
Should virus numbers remain stable, Nphet has said greater numbers indoors in homes will be permitted in July also.
Once approval is given by ministers tonight, the full Cabinet will approve the plan at a 12pm meeting tomorrow.
The Cabinet is expected to announce on what date Ireland will sign up to the EU Digital Green Cert, which will clear the way for international travel to recommence.
Ministers will also approve a plan which will see a number of test music and sporting events return with thousands of spectators present.