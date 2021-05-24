Taoiseach: Indian variant means 'steady as we go' approach to reopening 

Ireland's reopening plan will be adapted to take account of the Indian variant of Covid-19, the Taoiseach said.

Micheál Martin told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio that the variant, described by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan as a "dark cloud", was something that the Government "was aware of" and said that it will be cautious.

An announcement will be made on Friday about the next steps in Ireland's reopening, with the piloting of large events set to make up part of that announcement, along with measures for other sectors of society, such as hospitality, which have not yet opened.

Fans are expected to return to Dublin's Croke Park in time for the All-Ireland finals in July, as the Department of Sport accelerates plans to allow spectators back into stadiums.

The Taoiseach said that with advanced vaccination, this was possible, but a "cautious approach will apply".

He said that the Government was monitoring the continued spread of the more transmissible Indian variant with regards to mandatory hotel quarantine for those arriving from the UK.

"The variant is the key issue of hotel quarantine," Mr Martin said.

He declined to speculate about the UK being added to the mandatory health quarantine list.

We will monitor what is happening in the UK with regard to the spread of the Indian variant.

Mr Martin said that the Government will approach the reopening with a mindset of "steady as we go", adding that people need to "hold it" when calling for sectors to reopen. He said that the announcement would be "comprehensive".

Mr Martin stopped short of saying that indoor dining would return in early July as called for by the hospitality industry.

Asked about the HSE data leak, Mr Martin said that there was "no great evidence yet" that there had been a mass dump of the data, but said that gardaí were watching sites.

He said that the decryption key made available was helping, but said that the process would take some time

There has been "significant investment in cybersecurity but "we can do more", Mr Martin added.

Digital cert

The Government is also set to give further consideration to the Digital Green Certificate this week when it meets.

Under the proposals, people will receive a digital pass that can be scanned at an airport, indicating they have either been vaccinated, produced a negative Covid test or have recovered from the virus.

The move, to be signed off by EU leaders at the meeting this week, could pave the way for summer holidays.

It is due to be introduced on July 1, but member states will have the option of a six-week grace period before implementing the measures.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he hopes Ireland will give effect to the initiative at some point in July.

I hope that Ireland can be an early adopter, from when this is introduced on July 1.

"I don't expect it to take effect from the first of July but I certainly hope that we will be able to benefit from removing restrictions on international travel for many people who are travelling, perhaps not everybody, but for many people at some point in July," said Mr Coveney.

"We will be making decisions on that and giving more clarity in relation to it on Friday."