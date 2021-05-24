Michael O'Leary tells Government to 'get the finger out' on international travel

Ryanair chief says tourism and travel sectors need a firm date for the resumption of travel
Michael O'Leary tells Government to 'get the finger out' on international travel

Michael O’Leary: 'We don't need more restriction. We need a date to reopen.'

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 10:51
Vivienne Clarke

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called on the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan to “get the finger out” and to announce a date for the resumption of international travel.

Mr O’Leary said Irish people are “ignoring the Government” and booking flights to Spain and Portugal from the middle of June.

The Government’s job is to act on behalf of everyone, including the travel and tourism industries, and not to “keep deferring” to the civil servants on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) he said.

Ryanair was moving planes out of Ireland, he said. 

I don’t need Ireland. We can move to the UK.

Mandatory hotel quarantine had been “completely useless,” the Ryanair boss said, as variants had still entered the country. 

Continuing his attack, he said Eamon Ryan was “without doubt one of the worst ministers for transport ever", adding that people from the UK should be allowed to travel to Ireland as their country was already 80% vaccinated. 

EU arrivals should be allowed from July 1 as 80% of adults will be vaccinated by then. Ireland will have an 80% level of “dosage” by the end of June, Mr O'Leary said.

If visitors from Europe were not allowed by then, the Irish tourism industry would be on its knees. UK visitors were needed as Irish people were not going to "staycation" in Dublin.

There had been a 10 point recovery plan for the aviation industry on the minister’s desk since last July, but nothing had been done.

“Eamon Ryan is a nice man, but he is ineffective," he said. 

Ireland was the only country where people from the UK could not travel even though they shared a land border. 

This is all arrant nonsense, we don’t need any more (travel restrictions), we need a date.

Overall, Ireland had overreacted to the Covid crisis, Mr O'Leary said. 

Nphet’s job was not to run the economy and yet the Government and ministers felt the need to defer to the civil servants.

The real question now was an effort going to be made to save the tourism industry, he said.

Read More

'This is aviation piracy': Coveney condemns Belarus for 'hijacking' of Ryanair flight

More in this section

Expert warns Indian variant will spread easily even among vaccinated people Expert warns Indian variant will spread easily even among vaccinated people
Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance Unemployment could top 390,000 post-pandemic - highest rate since 1986
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 30, 2021 Northern Ireland moves further out of lockdown as restrictions ease
#covid-19#summer travelvaccineair travelquarantineperson: michael o'learyperson: eamon ryanorganisation: ryanair
Ryanair financials

'This is aviation piracy': Coveney condemns Belarus for 'hijacking' of Ryanair flight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices