Cabinet moves to allow adopted people access their birth certificates 

Proposed legislation will be brought to Cabinet today to allow adopted people to access their birth certificates and other early life information.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman will bring the bill that provides for a broad right of access for adopted people to information about their birth and adoption.

It is understood the legislation will also address the request of mothers who do not want to be identified.

Along with the historic new bill, Mr O'Gorman will also bring proposals to provide a remedy for individuals subject to illegal birth registration.

About 151 people have been identified so far who had their birth illegally registered – the new proposals provide remedies in areas of identity, succession and taxation.

The new proposals would see a change in the law to allow those involved to inherit property and assets after finding out their parents were adoptive and not biological.

The new proposal "will provide as much choice as possible in terms of remedies for people in this situation," a Government spokesman said.

Plans to strengthen Ireland's approach to tackling human trafficking are also being brought to Cabinet by Hildegarde Naughton.

The Minister of State for Justice says the proposals will make it easier for victims to come forward and be officially recognised as victims of human trafficking in order to receive appropriate supports. Currently, An Garda Síochána is the sole authority for the formal recognition of people as victims of human trafficking and entry into the National Referral Mechanism.

The National Referral Mechanism provides a way for all agencies to share information about potential victims and facilitate their access to accommodation and support.

Under the new approach, a broader range of agencies will be able to recommend victims entry into the National Referral Mechanism.

The Government will consider allowing the Department of Justice Immigration Services, Department of Social Protection, HSE, Tusla and the Department of Children become authorities for the identification of victims.

The Cabinet is also set to discuss the recent Moore St regeneration report and a Sinn Féin Private Member's Bill on so-called cuckoo funds. The bill, if passed, would instruct the Government to end the tax advantages and exemptions granted to institutional investors.

As of Monday evening, Government were unable to say if they were supporting the bill or putting forward a counter-motion.

The ongoing issue with cuckoo funds will also be discussed but no proposals from Government are going to Cabinet on the matter.