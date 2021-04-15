Work formally begins on a living wage for low-paid workers

Work has formally begun on implementing a living wage for low-paid workers.

Following a request from the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar, the Low Pay Commission has commenced work on examining how Ireland can move towards a living wage which would see the lowest-paid workers move from €10.10 per hour to €12.30.

Earlier this year, the Tánaiste requested the Low Pay Commission to prepare a report on this issue. Terms of reference for the report have now been noted by Cabinet.

The Tánaiste said: "One of the legacies of the pandemic must be a more inclusive society that rewards work and enterprise better.

"Moving to a living wage is an important part of this. Of course, in doing so we need to recognise that many businesses are closed and are now loss-making, so we must do it in a way that does not cost jobs or cause people’s working hours to be reduced."

We now have the agreed terms of reference to allow the commission to formally begin its research and advise us on an appropriate model in an independent and evidence-based way so that we can move towards a living wage over the period of this Government.

The Low Pay Commission study will examine the policy, social, and economic implications of a move to a living wage by looking at international evidence on it and examining the policy implications.

It is expected that the report will be completed in the second half of this year. Following its completion, the commission will submit the report to the Tánaiste for consideration.

Also at Cabinet, Helen McEntee, the justice minister, received approval to publish the general scheme of Ireland's long-awaited new hate crime legislation.

This will create new aggravated forms of certain existing criminal offences where those offences are motivated by prejudice.

An announcement on the new legislation is expected in the coming days.

Ms McEntee also received approval for the new Garda Síochána (Compensation) Bill 2021, which will repeal and replace the current legislation which dates back to 1941, which can see officers wait up to seven years for compensation after they are maliciously injured.

The legislation will retain the parameters of the right to compensation for Garda members and their dependents.