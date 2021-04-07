Promising vaccinations to teachers has never been in my gift - Foley

The Education Minister says that it has "never been in her gift" to promise vaccinations to teachers or SNAs.

Norma Foley has been accused by teachers of reneging on a promise that they would be in the first third of the population to be vaccinated, but she told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that the decision to change the vaccine rollout plan to an age-based one was based on "very clear science" by the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC).

Unions representing 80,000 teachers will today decide whether to ballot members for industrial action over the issue. Ms Foley will address the TUI conference this afternoon.

She said that the decision had been made based on "the science available to us now" and was "absolutely not a value judgement" on anyone's job or role in society.

Ms Foley said that she had engaged with the education sector based on the understanding that NIAC was an independent body.

Asked why a 50-year-old SNA should get their vaccine at the same time as a solicitor or someone working from home of the same age, Ms Foley said that it was age and not their occupation which made them vulnerable.

She said that NIAC's view was that there was no occupation which was more dangerous in terms of outcome.

"The virus can be picked up in any place. And we know that the greatest risk is in the outside community."

Ms Foley said that the exact data on when different age groups will receive their vaccinations would come "in the coming days".

"I think it's clear that we have to accept the best practice on an ongoing basis in the education sector."

She said that she "appreciates that this has been a disappointment" for teachers but said that she believes the sector's "priority was to accept the scientific evidence".

On mandatory hotel quarantine, Ms Foley said that the "chief objective" was to stop variants of Covid-19 getting into the country.

She said that the Government was "determined to work through the issues".