Green Party motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu is withdrawn

The motion of no confidence in Green Party chair Hazel Chu has been withdrawn.

The motion was due to be discussed at tonight's parliamentary party meeting, but has been replaced with a motion requesting that she stand aside for the duration of the Seanad by-election in which she is running.

Ms Chu, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, submitted her nomination for the Industrial and Commercial Panel in the upcoming Seanad by-election last week, without having the backing of her party. That decision angered some in the leadership and three Green Party Senators — Pippa Hackett, Róisín Garvey and Pauline O'Reilly — tabled a motion of no confidence in her chairwomanship of the party.

That motion has been replaced with one that asks that "the Oireachtas Parliamentary Party requests that the Party’s Chairperson steps aside from the duties/roles associated with being Chairperson for the duration of the Seanad election process".

Sources said that the motion is seen as a compromise and an attempt to diffuse the internal row that has been caused by the by-election.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed he would be voting for Fianna Fáil's Gerry Horkan on the Industrial panel, who is running against Ms Chu.

"I argued for and made the case that I would be voting in support of government candidates because I believe in this particular election, it gives us the ability to strengthen the programme for government and the delivery of the programme for government.

"I will have to talk to my colleagues again in subsequent parliamentary party meetings, but that is the position I asserted within my own party, the week before last, twice."

Ms Chu had received the backing of a number of Green TDs, including deputy leader Catherine Martin. Ms Martin said as a founder of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus she was "delighted" to nominate Ms Chu.

“I have spoken on countless occasions over the years about the barriers facing women’s participation in politics. The barrier that Hazel faced was that of getting her name on the ballot paper as she sought an opportunity to run in this election," Ms Martin said.

The polls for the two Seanad races caused by the resignations of former Fine Gael junior minister Michael D'Arcy and Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion, will close on April 21.