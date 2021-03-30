Health & Safety Authority hired just one new inspector last year

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has hired just one additional workplace inspector since last June, but the authority says it has carried out more than 7,000 workplace Covid-19 inspections.

The HSA said a further two inspectors will begin work in April.

The figures were given to Labour's Ged Nash, who asked Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for a breakdown of the authority, which is the lead agency in relation to the assessment of compliance with the Covid-19 Work Safely Protocol, introduced last May.

Stronger enforcement

Mr Nash's colleague, Senator Marie Sherlock, said the figure was "incredible", adding she believed much stronger enforcement of the protocol was needed.

Since last June, only 1 new HSA inspector has been hired - despite over 800 Covid-related workplace complaints.



"We will need a very robust inspection regime from the health and safety agency as more workplaces reopen, and those found breaking the rules must be held to account.

We saw throughout 2020 the impact of Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces like meat plants that highlights the need for a rigorous inspection regime.

“Hopefully, many more workplaces will reopen later this year, and workers must be assured that there will be a robust proactive inspection regime to ensure safety. We need to reassure people that when the return to work comes, it will be in a safe environment.

“I find it incredible to think that the Government did not increase the capacity of the HSA to carry out inspections last year, at a crucial time for our workers.

"This is not good enough, and the Government need to show a bit of cop on when it comes to protecting workers. Not one extra HSA inspector was hired in the second half of 2020."

'Full staff complement'

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the HSA said it "has a full staff complement of 191 which is made up of staff in administration and inspector grades".

This includes 67 who are inspecting workplaces for Covid-19 safety, which have been complemented by staff from the WRC, Department of Agriculture and HSE. It added it had hired 12 clerical staff to man its public helpdesk.

"These include existing general and specialist inspectors as well as policy inspectors reassigned to field inspection.

"Over the course of 2020, the authority made the necessary arrangements to service the additional demand experienced by its Workplace Contact Unit.

"Additional resources were initially deployed from the Government’s central reassignment panel, but subsequently the authority hired 12 temporary clerical officers specifically for roles within its public helpdesk.

"No additional inspectors were hired by the Health and Safety Authority in the period from June to December 2020.

"Since January 1, 2021, the authority has hired one Grade II inspector, and a further two Grade III inspectors will be taking up employment in early April.

"The authority is actively recruiting Grade III inspectors at present, and the most recent campaign had a closing date for receipt of applications of Friday, 19 March, 2021. It is anticipated that successful candidates from this competition will take up employment from May 2021 onwards."

The statement added that the HSA had carried out a total of 9,699 inspections since the first reopening of the economy in May 2020 – 7,016 of these inspections addressed the Work Safely Protocol.