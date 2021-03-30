Workplace relations framework to be examined

A high-level group will be convened to review the industrial relations and collective bargaining landscape in Ireland, the Government has announced.

Tánaiste and Employment Minister Leo Varadkar brought a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday, asking that the group be set up under the auspices of the Labour Employer Economic Forum.

The Tánaiste has nominated Professor Michael Doherty of the Department of Law at Maynooth University as chair of the group, the membership of which will include senior representatives of union and employer sides nominated by Ictu and Ibec, Professor Bill Roche of UCD and officials from the Department of Enterprise Trade and Employment and the Department of the Taoiseach.

Pay and conditions

The group will examine collective bargaining, union recognition and will seek to "examine the adequacy of the workplace relations framework" around pay and conditions.

Mr Varadkar said the review was designed to "look closely" at the bargaining framework.

Danny McCoy, chief executive of employers' group Ibec, said the review must "be consistent with a dynamic workforce".

"It is right that we review the effectiveness of our structures and would emphasise that any review must be consistent with Irish business competitiveness, fairness and dynamism in our labour market.

"That it will be a challenge is undoubted, but must be seen under the spectrum of stakeholder engagement and our enhanced social dialogue mechanisms.”

European Championships

Cabinet also discussed Ireland's hosting of four games at this year's Uefa European Championships. With the first game due to take place on June 14, Cabinet was told preparations continue to be made in order to ensure that the games can be hosted successfully.

However, football's European governing body Uefa has made a request to host nations and authorities around spectator numbers for matches, saying that it wants to advise ticket holders by April 9.

However, Cabinet was told that both the FAI and the Government are not in a position to give Uefa a decision around spectator levels and would continue to work with Uefa on the matter.

Family carers

The Government agreed not to oppose a private members motion by Sinn Féin on family carers due for debate in the Dáil on Wednesday, with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly asking the Government to acknowledge that "family carers are the backbone of care provision in this country".